Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in November

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,300 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 484,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,563.0 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of BNTGF stock remained flat at $84.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.34. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

