Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.9% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $421.86. 4,973,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,047. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $422.37. The company has a market cap of $337.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

