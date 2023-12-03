Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Has $807,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up approximately 1.3% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 35.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 16,565 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 2,773,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after buying an additional 105,320 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 137,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

ARCC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,553,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,725. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

