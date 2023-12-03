Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 388,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

BHF traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.61. 330,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

