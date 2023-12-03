BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,096,967,000 after purchasing an additional 274,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after buying an additional 124,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $421,378,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at $10,734,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $101,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,028 shares of company stock valued at $783,000 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 128.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

