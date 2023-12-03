BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

