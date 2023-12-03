BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.37 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $232.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. Capital One Financial lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PXD

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.