BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after buying an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,016,000 after acquiring an additional 341,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,004,000 after acquiring an additional 487,496 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,486,000 after purchasing an additional 326,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $84.66 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

