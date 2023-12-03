BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $121,091,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $2,226,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,307.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $637,635.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,652.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $2,226,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,307.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,040 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,513. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

