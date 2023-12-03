BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $31,530,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,083.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 243,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 232,576 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

