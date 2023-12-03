BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 10,500 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NIO by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NIO by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NIO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in NIO by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Performance

NIO stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.00. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA decreased their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.