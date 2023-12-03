BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 8,396 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.3 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $351.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.15 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.26.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WST shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

