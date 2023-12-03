Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Up 10.4% in November

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the October 31st total of 6,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

AVGO stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $930.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,690. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $516.05 and a 1-year high of $999.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $383.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $891.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $862.03.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $862.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.