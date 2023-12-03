Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of BYFC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.