Brokerages Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT at $10.23

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.23.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALHC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.39. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $456.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.39 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. Analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $80,464.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $80,464.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,372 shares of company stock worth $157,363. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,831 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 973.9% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

