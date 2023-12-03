Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Down 13.7% in November

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 758,600 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 879,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $31,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.13. 451,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,370. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

