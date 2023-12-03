BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

BRP Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BRP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,261. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. BRP Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $32.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $306.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. Equities research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 57,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $1,533,706.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,294. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BRP Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $3,117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 57,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $1,533,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in BRP Group by 28,700.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in BRP Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

See Also

