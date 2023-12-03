Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,700 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 318,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,967.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

Shares of BCUCF stock remained flat at $83.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.90.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

