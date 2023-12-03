Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,700 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 318,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,967.0 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance
Shares of BCUCF stock remained flat at $83.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.90.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
