Builders FirstSource’s (BLDR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.93.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $139.28 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $60.43 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.38.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.