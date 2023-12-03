Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,942,715.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI accounts for 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

BFRG traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 72,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,404. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. Bullfrog AI has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

