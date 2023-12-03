BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,700 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 371,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the third quarter worth $83,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth $66,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on BurgerFi International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

BurgerFi International Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:BFI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.07. 30,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. BurgerFi International has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.50.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Featured Stories

