Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Down 7.2% in November

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 512,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Burning Rock Biotech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNR. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNR remained flat at $0.83 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 58,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,900. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.19. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 66.40% and a negative net margin of 127.05%. The business had revenue of $20.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

