Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) Head-To-Head Review

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Business First Bancshares and BayFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 19.69% 13.60% 1.13% BayFirst Financial 5.08% 7.75% 0.60%

Risk and Volatility

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayFirst Financial has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. BayFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Business First Bancshares pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BayFirst Financial pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Business First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

41.9% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Business First Bancshares and BayFirst Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $265.42 million 2.01 $54.26 million $2.70 7.79 BayFirst Financial $70.12 million 0.61 -$350,000.00 $1.10 9.51

Business First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BayFirst Financial. Business First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BayFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Business First Bancshares and BayFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 BayFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.15%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than BayFirst Financial.

Summary

Business First Bancshares beats BayFirst Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, and other loan products; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien 1-4 family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products, as well as other fiduciary services and private banking products and services. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising debit and credit cards, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, receivables factoring, correspondent banking, and other treasury services, as well as employee and payroll benefits solutions; and drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, night depository, personalized checks, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. It operates full-service banking centers and loan production offices across Louisiana, and in the Dallas and Houston markets. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes. It also provides commercial real estate mortgages; construction and development, working capital, and business loans; auto, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and personal lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mobile and online banking, treasury management, cash management, merchant processing, remote deposit capture, night depositor, online bill payment, courier, retail investment, and other services. It operates full-service office locations in St. Petersburg, Seminole, Pinellas Park, Clearwater, Sarasota, Tampa, and Belleair Bluffs, Florida. The company was formerly known as First Home Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to BayFirst Financial Corp. in May 2021. BayFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

