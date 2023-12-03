BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Down 7.8% in November

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder John S. Johnson III sold 95,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $33,332.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,988,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,085.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,052 shares of company stock worth $66,082. 22.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BuzzFeed

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in BuzzFeed by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in BuzzFeed by 46.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed Price Performance

Shares of BZFD remained flat at $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. 132,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,652. BuzzFeed has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

