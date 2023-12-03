Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,487.0 days.
Buzzi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUF remained flat at $30.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. Buzzi has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $30.90.
About Buzzi
