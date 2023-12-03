BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Down 6.2% in November

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BYD in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
BYD Stock Down 1.5 %
About BYD
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BYD
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.