BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Down 6.2% in November

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BYD in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

BYDDY traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $52.91. 278,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,137. BYD has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average is $63.22.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

