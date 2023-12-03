Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Up 11.0% in November

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,800 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 622,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Byrna Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. 55,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.76 million, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.43. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYRN shares. Raymond James cut Byrna Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Dawson James lowered Byrna Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Insider Transactions at Byrna Technologies

In other news, CEO Bryan Ganz bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,201.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 22,900 shares of company stock worth $73,943 over the last three months. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,610,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 237,794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 90,375 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

