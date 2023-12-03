Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $868.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cable One by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One stock opened at $543.00 on Friday. Cable One has a twelve month low of $519.23 and a twelve month high of $861.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $585.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $633.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). Cable One had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $420.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

