Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $868.00.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CABO
Institutional Trading of Cable One
Cable One Stock Up 2.1 %
Cable One stock opened at $543.00 on Friday. Cable One has a twelve month low of $519.23 and a twelve month high of $861.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $585.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $633.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). Cable One had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $420.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.
Cable One Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cable One
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.