Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $2.92 on Friday, reaching $270.35. 1,679,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,653. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.67 and a 200-day moving average of $238.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $154.88 and a one year high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,087,940.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,163. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after acquiring an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $227,854,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

