CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$37.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.23.

Get CAE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CAE

CAE Stock Up 2.2 %

About CAE

TSE:CAE opened at C$27.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$25.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97.

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.