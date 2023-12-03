CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Down 14.3% in November

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CaixaBank Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CaixaBank stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,899. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

About CaixaBank

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.