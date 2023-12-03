Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,475 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Calix worth $39,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 45.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. 631,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,988,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

