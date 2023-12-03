Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Up 17.5% in November

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Callinex Mines Trading Up 9.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CLLXF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,574. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. Callinex Mines has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.00.
Callinex Mines Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Callinex Mines
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.