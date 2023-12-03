Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Up 17.5% in November

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Callinex Mines Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLXF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,574. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. Callinex Mines has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,000 square hectare situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

