Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stake Lifted by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 64.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,174,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631,122 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for 1.7% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $130,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cameco by 412.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 17.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,041,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,997. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $46.76.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

