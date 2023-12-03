Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 559,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Camtek by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Camtek by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.48. 287,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,016. Camtek has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

