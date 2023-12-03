Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Short Interest Down 10.6% in November

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,517,100 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 1,697,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.1 days.

CBWBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF remained flat at $21.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

