Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Canoo Price Performance

Shares of Canoo stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 92,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,358. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Canoo has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Canoo were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

