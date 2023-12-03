CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Update

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,028,200 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 1,094,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,141.0 days.

CanSino Biologics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CASBF remained flat at C$3.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.35. CanSino Biologics has a 12 month low of C$2.86 and a 12 month high of C$13.63.

CanSino Biologics Company Profile

Featured Articles

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

