Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Update

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 82,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Capital City Bank Group

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Marshall M. Criser III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCBG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.50 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Capital City Bank Group stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,213. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.