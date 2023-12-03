Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CPX has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.36.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$37.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$35.11 and a twelve month high of C$50.28.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 3.5787476 EPS for the current year.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

