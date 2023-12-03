Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Capitec Bank Price Performance

Capitec Bank stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. 2,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,861. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13. Capitec Bank has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $54.85.

Capitec Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

