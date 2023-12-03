Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group cut Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James cut Capri from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.14.

Get Capri alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capri

Capri Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CPRI opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. Capri has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Capri by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.