Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 159,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,350. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $91.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

