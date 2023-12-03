Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,500 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 772,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Capricorn Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNLF remained flat at C$3.10 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.10. Capricorn Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.98 and a 52 week high of C$3.10.

Capricorn Metals Company Profile

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

