CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Up 5.4 %

CSTR stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $358.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CapStar Financial during the third quarter worth $883,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 139.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in CapStar Financial during the third quarter worth $1,347,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

