Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,708,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 3,496,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.2 days.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSCCF traded up C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$4.31. 373,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,444. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.24. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$3.14 and a 12 month high of C$5.32.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

