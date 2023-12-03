Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Up 15.2% in November

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 607,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARA shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
Read More
