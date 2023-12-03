Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Up 15.2% in November

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 607,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARA shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 591,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,511. The company has a market cap of $57.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

