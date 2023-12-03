Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Up 6.2% in November

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,575,500 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 3,368,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.8 days.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Shares of CRLFF stock remained flat at $4.96 during trading hours on Friday. 32,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,736. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0436 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.