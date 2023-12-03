CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Short Interest Update

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 957,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of CDNA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.88. 1,093,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,917. CareDx has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.36.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,679,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,755,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,214,000 after acquiring an additional 80,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CareDx by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in CareDx by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,716,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,590,000 after acquiring an additional 277,386 shares in the last quarter.
A number of research firms recently commented on CDNA. Raymond James upgraded shares of CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
