CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Short Interest Update

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 957,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CareDx Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CDNA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.88. 1,093,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,917. CareDx has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.36.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CareDx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $26,752.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 481,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,009.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,679,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,755,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,214,000 after acquiring an additional 80,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CareDx by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in CareDx by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,716,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,590,000 after acquiring an additional 277,386 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNA. Raymond James upgraded shares of CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

