Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Down 8.5% in November

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRBU traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.69. 1,922,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.55.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 273.19%. The company had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

