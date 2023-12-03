Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Down 8.5% in November

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBUGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 3.1 %

CRBU traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.69. 1,922,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.55.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBUGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 273.19%. The company had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

